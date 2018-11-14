Le'Veon Bell Teammates Raid Locker ... Take Jordan Cleats!!

Le'Veon Bell's Steelers Teammates Raid Locker, Take Jordan Cleats

Breaking News

Le'Veon Bell's locker turned into a garage sale on Wednesday ... with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates savagely raiding his things after he bailed on the season.

Bell no-showed for the league-imposed deadline on Tuesday ... which ended his 2018 season before it even started.

Players quickly found the silver lining of the situation after practice ... taking all his Jordan brand cleats and team gear.

Steelers players went into Le’Veon Bell’s locker, removing his nameplate and rummaging through items. Bud Dupree says thanks for the Jordan brand cleats. pic.twitter.com/gQaAu9hUPd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 14, 2018

Oh ... and a mixtape labeled "Le'Veon Bell #1," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Appreciate the cleats, my guy," Bud Dupree said while takin' his new Js.

It's probably all in good fun ... the Stillers are 6-2-1 and James Conner is straight-up COOKIN' on the gridiron. So, it doesn't seem like there's any bad blood over there.

No word on how Le'Veon's gonna take it. But hey, he had his chance.