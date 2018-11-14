WWE's Becky Lynch Calls Ronda Rousey 'Weak' For Post-Holly Holm Fight Depression

WWE's Becky Lynch Blasts Rousey ... For Post-Holm Fight Depression

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch just ripped Ronda Rousey ... saying the depression she had after losing to Holly Holm in 2015 proves she's a weak-minded person.

ICYMI ... Rousey and Lynch have been feuding for weeks ... and were set to fight this weekend at WWE's "Survivor Series" to settle things.

But, Lynch had to pull out of the tilt after suffering a "broken face" on Monday's RAW ... which pissed Rousey off.

"I’m really sorry to hear The Millennial Man will not be showing up for her legally arranged ass whooping on November 18th at the Staples Center," Rousey wrote in a lengthy post on her Instagram.

Lynch responded shortly after ... and didn't hold back, saying, "When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more."

"When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both."

Of course, she's referencing TMZ Sports' video from '15 ... where Ronda covered her face with a pillow after returning from the Holm fight.

We know ... storylines are scripted -- but this one feels personal.

Rousey has called the post-Holm fight period the lowest point of her life ... saying she had suicidal thoughts after the loss.

Unclear when the Lynch-Rousey match will be rescheduled for ... but one thing is clear -- there's some pretty bad blood between these two.