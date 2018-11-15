Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Still Together, Doing Thanksgiving

Khloe & Tristan Still Together ... Doing Thanksgiving as a Family

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are NOT broken up or on the rocks, contrary to reports -- but they could very well be breaking up a turkey wishbone very soon ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us ... rumors that Khloe and TT have split or are no longer talking in the wake of his cheating scandal are simply false -- they're still together and going strong.

We're told the reason Khloe hasn't been in Cleveland lately is that she's filming a new season of 'KUWTK.' Meanwhile, he's in the middle of his NBA season with the Cavs. Our sources say Khloe was supposed to fly out to Cleveland last week, but stayed in L.A. on account of the fires that were ravaging hers and surrounding communities.

And besides, would a couple on the verge of a split be spending time together on Thanksgiving? Probably not ... which is exactly what we're told Khloe's doing for the holiday. Sources say Khloe's going to Cleveland next week to be with Tristan and baby True as a family.

As we reported ... Khloe was at Tristan's game in Cleveland a couple weeks ago cheering him on. Her visit must've left some magic behind, 'cause Tristan's been on a tear lately. He racked up 21 rebounds in the Cavs' win over Charlotte Tuesday night.