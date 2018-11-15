Nelly Sued for Sexual Assault After U.K. Show

Nelly Sued by Woman Claiming Sexual Assault After British Concert

Breaking News

Nelly's facing new legal trouble -- a woman is suing him for an alleged sexual assault after one of his shows in England.

The woman, who's filed as a Jane Doe -- claims Nelly masturbated in front of her multiple times after the December 2017 Essex concert. We broke the story ... Nelly was under criminal investigation back in February after the woman came forward with the allegations.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, she says they met during a meet-and-greet and he whispered in her ear to stay behind. She did, but that's when she claims he dropped his pants and started masturbating while saying, "You want this d**k don't you."

Doe claims she rebuffed him several times but Nelly would not back off, and told her he wanted to ejaculate on her. She says she told him something to effect of ... "You may have more quid in your bank than I do. But this doesn't make you any more special. Pull your trousers back up and f*** off."

The woman claims Nelly got aggressive and clenched his fist -- and when she asked if he was going to hit her, he allegedly said ... "No I'm just frustrated. I'm not used to not getting my way, just do it." She claims he forced his penis into her mouth, and that's when she jumped back and was able to flee the room.

She's also suing Nelly's GF, Shantel Jackson, for calling her a liar on Twitter.

As we first reported ... Nelly and another woman, Monique Greene, reached a mutual settlement after he was accused of raping her on his tour bus in October 2017.