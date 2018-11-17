George Lopez Shocked Jim Acosta's Back at White House

George Lopez Shocked CNN's Jim Acosta Got White House Credentials Back

George Lopez was positive Donald Trump would let D.L. Hughley in the White House press room before Jim Acosta would ever be invited back, so imagine his SHOCK when he learned from us Jim's back in action!

Don't get George wrong ... he stands with Acosta. But, the Trump/Acosta fiery relationship makes George's attacks ﻿on Trump look like a pillow fight ... hence his surprise.

As for whether George thinks Trump will ever call on Acosta again during a news conference ... he seems to think Acosta growing up Latino will serve him well at 1600 Pennsylvania.