David Arquette Says His Wrestling Deathmatch with Nick Gage Will Be His Last

David Arquette vows his incredibly bloody death match was his last, but he's never going to take his foot off the gas.
We got David Saturday in L.A. ... a day after his brutal Game Changer Wrestling fight against Nick FN Gage. David kinda looked worse for wear, after Nick smashed a light tube against his face. Check out the huge scab on the side of his neck.
So, David says -- we're not sure if he's serious -- the only rematch he'll have with Nick will be in a UFC Octagon.
As for David just sitting back and becoming a spectator in life ... well, he scoffed at the notion. He's always been a fighter and never a couch potato.
David's 47 ... just amazing.
.