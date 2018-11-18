Travis Scott Shout Out to My 'Wife' Kylie

Travis Scott Calls Kylie Jenner His Wife During Astroworld Concert

Travis Scott is at the top of his game, kinda like Justin Bieber. Is he also secretly married, like Justin Bieber?

Travis gave a shout out to Kylie Jenner in Houston Saturday night during his Astroworld Fest concert, and he referred to her as "my beautiful wife." That doesn't necessarily mean they're hitched, but then again it doesn't mean they're not.

Kylie and 9-month-old Stormi joined thousands at the Astroworld Amusement Park for Travis' set.

Check out the crowd ... far as the eye can see.

Kylie also posted pictures of Travis and Stormi on Instagram Saturday night with the caption, "only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true."

He commented back, "I love u wifey."