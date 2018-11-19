Hot Bikini Models Ball Out In S.I. Swimsuit Soccer Match

Hot Bikini Models Ball Out on the Beach ... S.I. Swimsuit Soccer Match

Like pics of hot chicks on the beach? And also, world class athletes on the beach?

Then you're gonna love ... "Hot Chicks and World Class Athletes Playing Soccer on the Beach!"

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition models Samantha Hoopes and Camille Kostek -- they're here!

Paralympic snowboarding superstar Brenna Huckaby? STRAIGHT FIRE!

Landon Donovan, Rashad Jennings and Chad Ochocinco? Sure!

57-year-old Colombian soccer legend Carlos Valderrama and his legendary hairdo also made an appearance.

It was all part of the 2018 World Futbol Gala -- Celebrity Beach Soccer Match presented by GACP Sports and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Miami.

Other stars ... Miss USA, tennis legend Genie Bouchard, Casper Smart and the Miami Heat dance team!

No word on who won the game, but who cares?! BEACH TIME IN NOVEMBER!