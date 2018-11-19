Rare Michael Jordan Autographed Jersey Card Sells for Almost $95k!

Michael Jordan Rare Autographed Card Sold For $95K!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Make sure you're sitting down for this one ... a super rare Michael Jordan trading card just sold for an INSANE $95,000!!! ... TMZ Sports has learned.

It's not just some card ... it's the 1997 Upper Deck Michael Jordan All-Star game jersey card -- complete with MJ's autograph -- and only 23 of its kind exist.

BTW -- this same card -- given an 8 Near Mint condition rating by Beckett Grading Services -- was sold back in 2014 for (just) $45,998 ... already making it one of the highest-selling basketball cards in history.

Now, with the newest sale with PWCC Marketplace, the Jordan autograph card is believed to be in the Top 3 most valuable hoops cards ever ... behind a George Mikan rookie card ($403k!!) and Pete Maravich rookie card ($130k).

No word on who the lucky buyer is ... but here's some advice -- put it in a good case.