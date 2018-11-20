Pusha T's Show in Toronto Interrupted by Massive Stage Rush

Pusha T Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Toronto Show

Pusha T's show in Toronto was just interrupted by several people tossing drinks on the stage and then rushing it ... sparking an all out brawl.

Push was performing at Danforth Music Hall Tuesday night when a flurry of beverages were tossed on stage followed by several men attempting to get up on stage. In a vid of the brawl, you see the rapper run for cover just before the angry crowd could get to him.

The guys who threw beer at Pusha T got messed up REAL QUICK pic.twitter.com/rjQmkH5SGt

(via @The_NRNN) — Complex (@Complex) November 21, 2018

Pusha T's security were quick to step in ... and fists started to fly.

A rep for the Toronto Police Department tells us they are currently investigating the altercation. We're told three people were sent to the hospital with non life threatening injuries ... and no arrests have been made.

It's likely no coincidence the incident went down in Toronto -- Drake's home city -- the two have a nasty history, trading diss tracks ... including one where Pusha T revealed Drake had fathered a secret son.

Once the crowd was back under control, Push returned to the stage to close out the show, surrounded by security guards.