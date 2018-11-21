D.L. Hughley Warns Michael B. Jordan ... Roy Jones Would 'Beat the Sh*t' Outta You!

Roy Jones Jr. Would 'Beat the Sh*t' Outta Michael B. Jordan, Says D.L. Hughley

Breaking News

D.L. Hughley is a HUGE boxing fan -- so, when he saw the clip where Michael B. Jordan said he could hold his own in the ring with Roy Jones Jr., D.L. had some thoughts ...

"Roy Jones Jr. ain't what he was, but he'd still beat the sh*t outta Michael B. Jordan."

There's more ...

"Even though Roy Jones Jr. won't remember his name, he'll beat the hell out of Michael B. Jordan."

Michael B.'s been training like crazy for years ever since he took the role of Adonis Creed -- and clearly believes he's built up the skills to compete with real world class boxers.

In fact, multiple pro boxers -- including his "Creed II" co-star Florian Munteanu -- have vouched for Michael's hands ... which might be why MBJ was so confident when we spoke with him last week.

As for Roy, he's not interested in talking, he wants to FIGHT -- challenging Michael B to call his camp and set up a real bout ... where the actor can test his skills once and for all.

Guessing it probably won't happen (why would Michael B. risk an insane career to prove a point?) but he wouldn't be the first actor to give pro boxing a shot -- just ask Mickey Rourke.