Halsey Hanging With British Musician Yungblud After Split With G-Eazy

Halsey ﻿looks like she's on the rebound after breaking up with G-Eazy, and she's bouncing back with a younger guy.

Halsey was spotted leaving a studio Tuesday night in Hollywood, snuggling up to British musician Yungblud. The 24-year-old's gaze is a clear sign she's into the 20-year-old Brit, and the bouquet of flowers probably helped. Dude's a romantic.

Halsey's night with the newbie comes days after her ex, G-Eazy, was showin' off a bit of PDA with a mystery chick -- they definitely got something brewing.

After breaking up for the second time this year, Halsey and G-Eazy are steadily moving on. She's been jiving and thriving since the split, dancing her ass off on Halloween and performing with Lil Wayne on 'SNL.'

Now, it looks like Halsey's got a potential love interest, just in time for the holidays.