Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Having Emergency Throat Surgery

Dog the Bounty Hunter Wife Beth Rushed to Hospital ... Emergency Throat Surgery

Exclusive Details

Beth Chapman -- wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter -- has been rushed to surgery to remove a life-threatening blockage in her throat ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources tell us it became difficult for Beth to breathe overnight and she was rushed to Cedars-Senai Medical Center early Tuesday morning ... where doctors discovered a large mass in her throat.

Our sources say Beth was just put under anesthesia within the last 30 minutes and her emergency surgery is about to begin.

We saw Dog and Beth leaving Craig's in West Hollywood Monday night -- both seemed to be in great spirits -- with an interesting take on Tekashi69's bail situation. Clearly, things took a turn for the worse once they got home.

Beth underwent surgery last year to remove a cancerous tumor from her neck, but was found to be cancer-free afterward.

The family's attorney, Andrew Brettler, tells us Beth's condition is serious and everyone is hoping for the best outcome.

We're told Dog is by Beth's side at the hospital, and more family is on the way.