WWE's Kairi Sane Diagnosed with Hand-foot-and-mouth Disease

11/27/2018 6:20 AM PST

WWE superstar Kairi Sane -- former NXT women's champ -- says she's debating whether or not to go to the hospital after coming down with a case of hand-foot-and-mouth disease. 

Sane tweeted (translated from Japanese) -- "Although high fever went down, mysterious eczema in hands, feet and mouth this time ... Ouch."

"So when you go to the hospital (hand foot/mouth disease) do you?! (Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease as it is in the United States) If infants are examined Infants under 5 years old suffering illness. Why did you get in my body by mistaking a virus? Lol."

According to the Mayo Clinic, HF&M is a "mild, contagious viral infection common in young children" and it's usually characterized by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. 

Treatment? 

"There's no specific treatment for hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Frequent hand-washing and avoiding close contact with people who are infected with hand-foot-and-mouth disease may help reduce your child's risk of infection."

The good news ... Mayo says the symptoms should only last a few days. (Drink lots of water). 

The bad news ... it's highly contagious ... so stay away from Shayna Baszler!!! 

