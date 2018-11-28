Rihanna, Yasiel Puig 10 Gang Members Charged In L.A. Celeb Burglaries

10 Gang Members Charged In Rihanna, Yasiel Puig Burglaries

The L.A. celebrity burglary ring is WAY bigger than we thought -- officials say a total of 10 gang members were a part of the group targeting stars like Rihanna, Yasiel Puig and LeBron James.

Officials had previously arrested 4 people in connection to the crime wave -- after video captured a couple of guys breaking into Puig's home and raiding his bedroom.

1 of the initial 4 suspects is apparently off the hook (the mother of one of the other suspects) but now 7 new men all between the ages of 18 and 25 have been arrested and charged with various crimes.

The charges include everything from criminal street gang conspiracy, to 1st degree residential burglary and home invasion robbery.

In total, cops say the burglary crewhit more than 24 homes -- and had at least 12 more rich and famous targets in their sights including Viola Davis.

The key to solving the case ... cops say a neighbor of NFL star Robert Woods had called police to report a robbery at his house. Cops located the suspect and during the arrest, they found items connected to the other high profile cases.

In total, cops say the group stole more than $1 MILLION in property -- including $50,000 cash, watches, purses and a vehicle. Cops say one of the suspects also had a firearm.