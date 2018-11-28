David Charvet Jermaine Jones Threatened to Shoot Me ... I'm Not Banging His Wife!

David Charvet Claims Jermaine Jones Stalked, Threatened Him with Gun

EXCLUSIVE

David Charvet claims former Team USA soccer star Jermaine Jones has been stalking him and threatening him with a GUN over the FALSE belief that he's having sex with Jermaine's wife ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story ... Charvet filed a request for a restraining order against Jones after the soccer star went on a social media tirade last week and publicly accused him of being a home-wrecker.

Now, we've learned the request was GRANTED after Charvet painted a very frightening picture of how Jones has been terrorizing him privately.

Charvet claims he met Jones and his wife because their kids played together in L.A.

Charvet claims Jones and his wife Sarah have been separated for about 2 months -- and in November, Jones began blaming Charvet for the split ... and began sending him nasty text messages.

"Next time I see you me and you will clear all that sh*t ... Man I f*cking have a problem with you."

Charvet claims Jones later sent him threats stating he would "punch me in the face but for the fact that he would go to jail for that."

During the recent fires in California, Charvet says he evacuated -- but Jones stalked him and threatened to come find him at the place he was staying.

Charvet says Jones also sent him text messages of a recently purchased AR-15 assault rifle with a message to stay away and watch out.

Charvet says Jones' wife Sarah found the AR-15 rifle unlocked in Jermaine's closet -- and when she confronted him about the situation, he made more threatening comments.

Another scary moment went down on Nov. 23rd, when Jones drove to Charvet's gated community and attempted to get to David's home. Security turned him away but David was so scared he filed a police report.

Charvet says, "I am in tremendous fear for my safety that he will stop at nothing to find me, continue to stalk me and carry through with his combative and threatening behavior."

In his court docs, David incorrectly claims Jones had contacted TMZ to "pass a story that I was having an affair with his wife." Jermaine NEVER contacted TMZ. We learned of Jermaine's claims through his social media posts.

Charvet wants to make it clear in the court docs he's NOT having a sexual relationship with Sarah Jones -- "We are not romantically or sexually involved in any way whatsoever, we are simply friends."

The judge granted Charvet's request for a restraining order and Jones must stay 100 yards away from the actor at all times.

As we previously reported, Jones -- who was a star for Team USA in the 2014 World Cup -- had posted a picture of Charvet on Instagram with a devil over his face last week ... with messages accusing the actor of ruining his family.