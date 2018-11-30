Drake Scores Victory Over Woman Making False Pregnancy, Rape Claims

Drake Settles Lawsuit He Filed Against Woman Making False Pregnancy, Rape Claims

Drake is coming out on top in his lawsuit against the woman he says falsely claimed he got her pregnant, accused him of rape and tried to extort him ... TMZ has learned.

Drake filed docs Friday alerting the court that he and Layla Lace have resolved their legal battle. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Layla has agreed she will not republish her April 17, 2017 Instagram post where she first made the pregnancy claim. She wrote, "So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!"

Layla also went on a SiriusXM show in 2017 to blast Drake. Later she went to authorities in NY to allege Drake raped her during a one-night stand. Drake says her lawyer then demanded money or they'd go public with the rape allegation.

As TMZ first reported, that prompted Drake to sue her for civil extortion, defamation and fraud.

That's all water under the bridge now, provided Layla sticks to the deal, which further requires she make no "statements alleging or insinuating that [Drake] assaulted her," got her pregnant and abandoned her ... or say anything else disparaging about him.

She also can't use any 3rd party to do any of the above.

Celebrity attorney Larry Stein, who's repping Drake, tells TMZ ... "The filing made by Drake against Layla Lace has been resolved, with Layla avoiding going to trial by agreeing to a stipulated judgment which prohibits her from repeating past statements she made against Drake. Drake and his team are satisfied with this outcome and while Drake appreciates the support he has received, he asks that his fans and the media allow both parties to move on with their lives"

The judge still needs to sign off.