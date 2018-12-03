The Game Squashes Beef with Meek Mill, Shouts Out 'Championships'

The Game's feud with Meek Mill is officially over and he's happy to talk about why ... right after he chomps down a Starburst.
We got Game Sunday night leaving L.A. hotspot The Argyle, where he was celebrating his 39th birthday, and asked him about Meek tweeting he'd be down to collab with Game again.
If you don't remember ... Game and Meek had major beef dating back to 2016. It eventually died down -- especially once Meek got locked up -- but it was never squashed.
Well, the rappers are on the same page now ... 'cause Game had nothing but glowing reviews for Meek's new album, "Championships."
Seems our talk with Game about Meek had him thinking long after celebrating ... 'cause he posted a tribute to Meek early Monday morning.
Had beef wit a nigga that could’ve ended in bloodshed either way. We had differences but when it all boiled down, we were once friends in & out of music. As young African American men we grew up in similar situations where a lifespan for us was 21 years of age & that is still the age in which most of us coming from where we come from think we’ll never make it to. I say all that to say, life is short & the day after @meekmill got out of jail, he called me & we talked for an hour.. not about the beef but about new beginnings & what the future holds for us as seasoned hip hop artists. That was a few months back & my nigga has done everything he said he would do in the conversation we had. Real nigga shit, I never wished jail on you & I was genuinely happy when you got released. I said it over the phone & I’ll say it again.. “Welcome Home” nigga.. #Championships I support it & everything else hip hop. #Growth #LoveIsLove
Aside from Game's message to Meek in the caption, the video he posted is cool. That's Meek's "Dreams and Nightmares" bumpin' as Game's bottle service arrived at Argyle.
BTW, we also talked to Game about Tekashi69's legal troubles and getting "gangsta checked" right after arriving in prison. Game had some strong feelings about that too.