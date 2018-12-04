Meghan Markle Baby Bump is ... Moonlighting on Date Night

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Front & Center on Night Out with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and that baby bump are coming along -- it's noticeably bigger since the last time we saw her out and about.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex hit up a Christmas carol service Tuesday night at St. Luke's Church in London. Harry, ever the gentleman, led the way for his bride as they slipped out after the service and, BOOM ... there it was!

Her baby bump -- more of a belly now -- was perfectly lit under the moon's spotlight. She's reportedly around 5 months pregnant.

Last time we saw Meghan, she had on an apron and her baby bump barely showed. She's due sometime next spring ... but with the colder weather coming soon, she might want to start thinking about bundling up.

Tick, tock.