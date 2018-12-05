TMZ

Kyrie Irving Roasted By Kid at Children's Hospital ... DUKE LOST!!

12/5/2018 6:22 AM PST

Kyrie Irving Roasted By Kid at Children's Hospital, Duke Lost!

Breaking News

So, Kyrie Irving was doing a nice thing ... visiting kids at a local children's hospital when one of the kids hilariously LIT HIM UP -- and it was all 'cause of Duke!!

Uncle Drew and his Celtics teammates threw on some goofy Christmas hats and hit up Boston Children's Hospital on Tuesday ... singing carols and handing out special shoes to the tough kids getting treatment.

The kind gesture didn't keep K.I. from hilariously getting into it with one of the kids ... who gladly pointed out Irving's Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga earlier this season.

"Who won the Duke vs. Gonzaga game?!" the boy asks.

"You didn't have to bring Duke into it. Duke is fine, we were good! We're good!!" Irving clapped back ... "That's why you so mad, 'cause we're Duke!!"

The whole exchange is obviously in good fun -- and ya gotta give it up for the kid who never backed down from the NBA superstar! 

Props to everyone involved.

