Chloe Grace Moretz Has Dinner and Makeout Session with Model Kate Harrison

EXCLUSIVE
Just like her ex-boyfriend, Chloe Moretz is down to date models ... hot female models too.
The actress was spotted with Kate Harrison Monday night in Malibu, having a dinner date at sushi hot spot Nobu. The ladies hit up the Soho House afterward for a bit, then left the club smiling and arm in arm ... eventually stopping down the street to suck face.
We're told Chloe and Kate are also sharing a rental pad in L.A., so it's possible this is more than just a holiday season hookup.
Either way, Chloe's clearly moved on from her ex, Brooklyn Beckham ... much like he did back in April. While Chloe and Brooklyn were apparently on and off, he was seen making out with a Playboy model.
Looks like both sides are officially off.