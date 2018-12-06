Tenshin Nasukawa Live Fight Workout Session ... At Mayweather's Gym

Floyd Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa Hold Open Workouts Before Fight

LIVE STREAM

Tenshin Nasukawa has touched down in Las Vegas -- and he's now at Floyd Mayweather's private boxing gym to show off his fighting skills for the media.

Floyd is also at the gym and after 20-year-old Tenshin holds an open workout, both guys are expected to address the media. TMZ Sports will be live streaming from inside the facility.

Of course, Floyd and Tenshin are set to throw down in Japan on New Year's Eve in a 3-round exhibition as part of the RIZIN 14 event at the Saitama Super Arena just outside of Tokyo.

Tenshin is a stud kickboxer in Asia -- racking up a 27-0 record in his impressive young career. He looks fast and strong but the big question ... will he be able to connect with one of the greatest defensive fighters of all time?

The workout is expected to begin around 3 PM PT -- and with all Mayweather events, ya never really know what craziness could be in store.

Stay tuned ...