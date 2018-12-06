Roy Hibbert Says Zion Williamson Is An Unstoppable Beast Who Will Kill It In NBA

Roy Hibbert Zion Is An Unstoppable Beast ... He'll Kill It In NBA!

Duke's only played 9 games this season ... but Roy Hibbert's already seen enough -- 'cause the ex-NBA star tells TMZ Sports he's ALL IN on Zion Williamson!!!

"He's an absolute beast of a talent!"

Hibbert tells us he doesn't think Williamson can ever be checked ... and when it comes to Z's NBA future -- Roy says there's no doubt in his mind he'll be a superstar.

Of course ... a ton of people agree -- both Carlos Boozer and Dahntay Jones told us BEFORE the hype train got rollin' that this would happen.

But, Hibbert's got no bias here -- dude went to Georgetown and has zero ties to the Dukies -- which means one thing ...

GETCHYA POPCORN READY WHEN THE BLUE DEVILS COME TO TOWN!!!!