Roy Hibbert Says Zion Williamson Is An Unstoppable Beast Who Will Kill It In NBA

EXCLUSIVE
Duke's only played 9 games this season ... but Roy Hibbert's already seen enough -- 'cause the ex-NBA star tells TMZ Sports he's ALL IN on Zion Williamson!!!
"He's an absolute beast of a talent!"
Hibbert tells us he doesn't think Williamson can ever be checked ... and when it comes to Z's NBA future -- Roy says there's no doubt in his mind he'll be a superstar.
Of course ... a ton of people agree -- both Carlos Boozer and Dahntay Jones told us BEFORE the hype train got rollin' that this would happen.
But, Hibbert's got no bias here -- dude went to Georgetown and has zero ties to the Dukies -- which means one thing ...
GETCHYA POPCORN READY WHEN THE BLUE DEVILS COME TO TOWN!!!!