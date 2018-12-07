Michael Blackson Says Jaguars Are In Toilet Bowl, 'Duval, Get Your Team Together!'

Michael Blackson Forget Super Bowl ... Jaguars Are In The Toilet Bowl!

Michael Blackson is so disappointed in Jacksonville after yet another blowout loss Thursday ... he's tellin' TMZ Sports the Jags belong closer to the toilet bowl than the Super Bowl!!!

We got the comedian -- whose nephew is Eli Apple, a starter for the Saints -- leaving Boulevard3 in Hollywood, when we had to ask for his take on Derrick Henry's epic 99-yard TD run.

That's when Blackson told us the run was cool and all ... but he's WAY more disappointed in Jacksonville's D for letting the play happen!

"Where the f**k was the defense?! Jesus Christ, man," Blackson says.

"I'm so disappointed in the Jaguars. These guys went from AFC Championship game -- they went from almost the Super Bowl to the toilet bowl!"

Blackson didn't stop there ... tellin' Jacksonville's die-hard fanbase they need to come pick up their squad!

"I'm so disappointed in them! But hey, if you let someone run 99 yards, man, you don't deserve to be anywhere close to the playoffs. Jaguars, I'm disappointed in you. Duval, get your team together. Please!"

Ya hear that, Cody Kessler?!?!