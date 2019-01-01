Ariana Grande Jokes She Won't Be Dating for the Rest of the Year/Her Life

Ariana Grande is about that single life heading into the new year, and probably for the rest of her days ... according to her, anyway.
Ari responded to an article on Tuesday which speculated on who she's been seeing lately by hilariously tweeting, "can they tell me too?" She followed up with, "spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it's no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions."
spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. 🖤— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019
It goes without saying ... AG's had it rough this year in the love department. She called off her engagement with 'SNL' star Pete Davidson ... and, of course, her ex, Mac Miller, tragically died of an accidental overdose from a mix of fentanyl and cocaine.
Ariana seems to be joking about the never dating again thing, but her point is coming through loud and clear ... her dating life shouldn't be the subject of such scrutiny in 2019.
Have you heard her new single yet? It's her ... she's single.
#thankunext