Michael Jordan Parties On $80 Million Yacht with Basketball Court!

Breaking News

He shoots, he scores ... ON WATER!!!

Michael Jordan's 2019 is off to a GREAT start -- he's hanging out on an $80 MILLION super yacht off the coast of St. Barths ... and the ship has a basketball court onboard!!!

Seriously ... this thing's amazing.

Unclear if MJ is ponying up the $840,000 per week it costs to charter the 230 foot floating mansion -- but he's reportedly worth around $1 BILLION, so it's not like he can't afford it.

Either way, this ship is paradise on water -- with 8 cabins, a bar, dining room, full gym, deck Jacuzzi ... and oh yeah, the basketball court!!

The yacht also boasts a state-of-the-art audio visual system, satellite TV and fast WIFI ... so you can still check your Instagram from the middle of the ocean.

So yeah, it's still good to be Michael Jordan.