Courtney Love Files Restraining Order against Sam Lutfi

Courtney Love Files Restraining Order Against Sam Lutfi

Exclusive Details

Courtney Love has broken in a big way with her ex-manager, Sam Lutfi, and she's just filed to get a restraining order because she says he's harassing her and her family unrelentingly.

We've learned Courtney has just filed legal docs saying Lutfi has been demanding money from her for services he says he rendered ... and he is now so pissed off he's incessantly harassing her with emails, texts and phone calls.

Courtney also wants the judge to prohibit Lutfi from harassing her daughter Frances Bean and Courtney's sister.

The judge has yet to rule.

BTW ... both Courtney and Sam are being sued by Frances Bean Cobain's ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, for allegedly orchestrating a break-in at his house and trying to steal Kurt Cobain's famous 'MTV Unplugged' guitar ... which is in Isaiah's possession.