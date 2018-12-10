Jason Sudeikis Call Him Steph Curry at Knott's ... Sinks Lots O' Treys

Jason Sudeikis Puts His Basketball Skills on Display at Knott's Berry Farm

Jason Sudeikis still looks like he's starring in "We're the Millers," and by that we mean Reggie Miller ... because his hoops shot looks NBA-ready ... in theme parks, anyway.

The actor was hanging out with Olivia Wilde and their kids over the weekend at Knott's Berry Farm in SoCal, where Jason showed out for a basketball carnival booth game. It was pretty much a 3-point contest ... and Jason crushed it.

He misses a few here and there from the corner but really gets into a groove at the top of the key ... where he gets bucket after bucket. Unclear what Jason and co. ended up winning, but ya gotta imagine it was something decent.

Like one of those giant, slightly terrifying, teddy bears.