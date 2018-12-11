2nd Mass Shooting Threat at Cal State Northridge Names Dec. 12

Mass Shooting Threat Letter Makes 2nd Reference To Dec. 12 Attack on CSUN Campus

Breaking News

The campus of Cal State Northridge is bracing for the worst after a 2nd eerily specific threat of a mass shooting on December 12.

The latest threat was a menacing letter found Monday night in Sierra Hall of the SoCal campus. The letter says, "I'm killing as many motherf***ers as I possibly can." It specifically targets teachers and professors "for making students depressed and giving us bulls**t work."

The writer also claims to have co-conspirators who will open fire that same day at nearby Northridge Academy High School.

Last week there was graffiti found in the same building -- a swastika and the words, "Mass shooting in Sierra Hall 12/12/18" were scrawled on a wall. Additionally, a bunch of swastikas and the Dec. 12 date were found in multiple campus buildings ... with no specific threat.

CSUN administrators say the campus will be open Wednesday, but with increased police presence.

Last month's mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks is just 20 miles west of CSUN.