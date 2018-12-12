Aaron Donald Claps Back At Rams Haters ... 'We'll Be Fine!'

Aaron Donald Claps Back At Rams Haters After Bears Loss, 'We'll Be Fine!'

EXCLUSIVE

Aaron Donald says if you're jumpin' off the Rams bandwagon after their ugly loss to the Bears ... you're gonna regret it -- 'cause the big DL tells TMZ Sports, "We'll bounce back!!!"

L.A. got punished in Chicago on Sunday night -- lookin' like a soft team afraid of the cold in a 15-6 loss -- and many are callin' the 12-2 Rams a fraud now.

But, when we got their superstar D-lineman at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year ceremony at The Beverly Hilton ... his message for L.A.'s haters was simple.

"We'll be fine. It's a learning experience. It ain't going to do nothing but make us better, make us stronger. We ain't worried about it. We'll bounce back!!!"

Donald's probably not wrong ... L.A. likely won't have to go anywhere other than the Coliseum or the Superdome in the playoffs -- which means no more chilly temps for the squad.

But, A.D. wasn't guaranteeing a win over Chicago if they rematch in Los Angeles, telling us, "We're going to see!"

BTW ... Donald also spoke with us about his quest to break Michael Strahan's sack record -- AND revealed what career he wants to chase when his football days end!!