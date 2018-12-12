Ciara Wants to Force Future into Mediation Over Son's Travel Schedule

Ciara & Future We Can't Hash Out Travel Schedule for Son ... We Need a Referee!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Ciara says she's had it up to here trying to work out a new travel schedule with Future for their son, so she's calling on a judge for backup.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ciara's legal team is asking the court to force Future to enter mediation ... so they can hammer out a new travel itinerary for 4-year-old Future Jr.

If the judge won't force Daddy Future into mediation, Ciara wants a trial to settle the matter.

As we reported ... Ciara claims Future's been terrible at keeping his daddy appointments -- allegedly breaking scheduled visits fairly often -- and tends to hand the kid off to the rapper's mother or grandmother without spending much time with him.

Ciara also said the constant back-and-forth was weighing on their son, and it was important they figure a better schedule for the kid's sake.

Her camp says they've been trying to figure this out without a judge stepping in, but to no avail.