Andy Murray Does Hula Hoop Workout at Tennis Center

Andy Murray HULA HOOP WORKOUT ... It's All In the Hips!

What does tennis superstar Andy Murray have in common with Alvin and the Chipmunks?

They just want a Hula Hoop for Christmas!!!

Check out Andy gettin' his hips going with a special hula hoop workout on Wednesday at the Crandon Park Tennis Center in Florida.

31-year-old Murray has raved about the hula workout in the past -- telling Men's Journal back in August he'd been experimenting with different types of workouts after suffering a hip injury in 2017.

"I’ve been doing coordination stuff, gymnastics-type moves and actually some moves with hula hoops," the 2-time Wimbledon champ told the mag.

"I hadn’t done it since I was a kid, but those moves have helped keep me loose and healthy without putting too much strain on my body. It’s been new and challenging, but I’ve enjoyed it."

See that?! Hula hooping might actually make you a better athlete!!

And, if not, at least it's fun ... right, Alvin?!