St. Louis Blues Puppy Practices With Team ... Most Adorable Skate Ever!!!

What's cuter than a puppy playing hockey with the St. Louis Blues??
ABSOLUTELY NOTHING ... 'cause this is the most freakin' adorable thing you'll ever see!!!
The Blues adopted a Labrador Retriever just a few weeks ago ... and they finally let him hit the ice with the squad Thursday -- and the ensuing cuteness was uncontrollable.
The pup -- named Barclay, or Barc for short -- showed off his speed AND his stick-handling skills ... all while his ears flopped in the chill and his big paws tore up the ice.
LOOK AT HIM!!!!!!!
The Blues have big plans for the pup -- who was named after legendary Blues defenseman Barclay Plager -- 'cause the squad says they're going to train him to be a future assistance dog.
In the meantime ... he'll forever remain the cutest member of the Blues.
Eat your heart out, Alex Pietrangelo.