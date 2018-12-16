TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ex-USC WR Joseph Lewis Released from Jail In Domestic Violence Case

12/16/2018 8:16 AM PST

Ex-USC WR Joseph Lewis Released from Jail In Domestic Violence Case

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis has been released from jail after serving nearly 6 months of his sentence in his domestic violence case ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

As we previously reported,19-year-old Lewis was arrested back in July after his GF told police he had punched, scratched and strangled her during an argument. 

Lewis pled no contest to 1 felony domestic violence charge -- and also admitted guilt in a previous domestic violence incident. 

He was sentenced to a year in county jail -- but got out after roughly 6 months due to overcrowding and good behavior. 

Now that Lewis is out, he's still not allowed to contact the victim who obtained a 10-year restraining order against him.  

Lewis had just 4 catches as a freshman for the Trojans back in 2017 but was expected to be a big contributor this season before he was booted from the team.

The guy is a talented football player -- but now the big question ... will he get an opportunity with another program? 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web