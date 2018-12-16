Keith Sweat Won't Proclaim He's the King of R&B ... Jacquees Weighs In Again

Jacquees and Keith Sweat Keep the King of R&B Debate Alive

EXCLUSIVE

Jacquees was happy to re-crown himself as the reigning King of R&B -- even in front of rhythm and blues royalty like Keith Sweat ... who bit his tongue around the youngin'.

We got Keith backstage Saturday at the V-103 Winterfest concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where we asked him to confirm definitively ... he is THE King of R&B, right? Keith?? Don't leave us hangin', man!!! Get this ... he denies any such title.

#Jacquees says he is the King of R&B for this generation. Do you agree??#MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/QfY9VnZ24h — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 9, 2018

Luckily, Jacquees wasn't too far away and scurried on over to chime in on the debate (again) that's been raging for about a week now. He doubles down ... saying he's this generation's KoR&B, and got very specific with the age demographic.

While Keith didn't completely check Jacq on the claim as he, perhaps, could have -- Lord knows others did -- KS does remind him ... nobody gets the bag like me, kid.