Colts' Darius Leonard Drug Tested After Monster Game ... 'Can't Be Coincidence'

12/17/2018 7:58 AM PST

Breaking News

Coincidence that Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was drug tested after single-handedly wrecking the Dallas Cowboys offense on Sunday? 

He thinks not ... 

The rookie superstar logged 11 tackled and broke up 2 passes in Indy's 23-0 route of America's Team -- and after the game, Leonard says the NFL selected him to pee into a cup. 

"NFL this can't be a coincidence," the 2nd round draft pick posted on social media.  

"Everybody else gone home after the game," Leonard said ... "Last one in here. Got a drug test. Once again! Once again after a game! Got a drug test. Still stuck in here, an hour and a half after the game."

Good news for Darius ... he's yet to fail one of the tests.

Better news for Darius?? The Colts have won 7 of their last 8 games and are now right back in the AFC playoff picture!!

