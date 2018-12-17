Colts' Darius Leonard Drug Tested After Monster Game ... 'Can't Be Coincidence'

Coincidence that Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was drug tested after single-handedly wrecking the Dallas Cowboys offense on Sunday?

He thinks not ...

The rookie superstar logged 11 tackled and broke up 2 passes in Indy's 23-0 route of America's Team -- and after the game, Leonard says the NFL selected him to pee into a cup.

"NFL this can't be a coincidence," the 2nd round draft pick posted on social media.

"Everybody else gone home after the game," Leonard said ... "Last one in here. Got a drug test. Once again! Once again after a game! Got a drug test. Still stuck in here, an hour and a half after the game."

Good news for Darius ... he's yet to fail one of the tests.

Better news for Darius?? The Colts have won 7 of their last 8 games and are now right back in the AFC playoff picture!!