High School Football Star's Signing Day Announcement Will Give you The Feels

Best signing day announcement ever!!!
High school football star Cooper Dawson -- a top defensive end at Hanahan High in South Carolina -- didn't feel right holding a press conference by himself on Wednesday to announce his college plans.
So, he brought a friend with him ... a guy who's been his inspiration while he recovers from an ACL tear -- Kingsley Feinman.
Kingsley has cerebral palsy -- and Dawson explained that he's learned a major life lesson from his friend, "The only disability is a bad attitude."
And, when the big moment came, Cooper whispered his college destination into Kinglsey's ear so he could make the announcement to the media.
What ensued is just awesome ... and props to WCIV's Scott Eisberg for capturing the whole thing on video.
The only sad part ... is Cooper didn't pick the school Kinglsey had hoped he would attend.
Still, guessing KF will learn to root for a new team.
Congrats!!
