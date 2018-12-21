Parkland Leader David Hogg Enrolling at Harvard Next Fall

Parkland Leader David Hogg Ivy League-Bound ... Going to Harvard!!!

David Hogg is leaving the Sunshine State and shipping off to Boston -- the Marjory Stoneman Douglas student's been accepted to Harvard.

David's mom shared the incredible news this week after her son finally allowed her to spread the word. As you can imagine, she's super proud and said she's excited for David's bright future!

The Stoneman Douglas grad -- who emerged as one of his school's leaders after the mass shooting in Parkland, FL -- says he plans to major in political science. It seems right up his alley ... you'll recall, David helped organize the March For Our Lives rally that attracted nearly 800,000 people pushing for sensible gun reform.

David should feel right at home on campus ... he's already spoken twice this year at Harvard, and some of his mother's relatives attended the prestigious institution.

He also got into a bunch of other schools -- but there's nothing like the Ivy League.