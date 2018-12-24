TMZ

Dorial Green-Beckham Arrest Video Cops Stormed Home

12/24/2018 12:40 AM PST

Dorial Green-Beckham Arrest Video, Cops Stormed Home

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of the moments cops captured ex-NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham during a raid on a Missouri home Wednesday night. 

In the footage, you can see several members of the Springfield PD's Special Response Team announcing their presence and getting ready to serve a search warrant on the home. 

Cops say they spotted the former Philadelphia Eagles player trying to flee out of a window -- but they were able to catch him and take him into custody.

Officials say officers found 1 pound of marijuana in Green-Beckham's backpack along with several vials of THC oil. 

Once inside the home, cops say they found 7 more pounds of weed -- but arrested another man in connection with that. 

You can see cops walking Green-Beckham out of the home and escorting him into a waiting cop car. 

FYI, 25-year-old DGB is listed at 6'5" and 215 pounds ... so, it's pretty easy to spot him in the video. 

He was later taken to a nearby police station where he was booked and posed for a mug shot. 

Green-Beckham had a TON of potential as a football player -- which is why he was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft ... but off the field issues torpedoed his career. 

