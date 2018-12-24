Dorial Green-Beckham Arrest Video Cops Stormed Home

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of the moments cops captured ex-NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham during a raid on a Missouri home Wednesday night.

In the footage, you can see several members of the Springfield PD's Special Response Team announcing their presence and getting ready to serve a search warrant on the home.

Cops say they spotted the former Philadelphia Eagles player trying to flee out of a window -- but they were able to catch him and take him into custody.

Officials say officers found 1 pound of marijuana in Green-Beckham's backpack along with several vials of THC oil.

Once inside the home, cops say they found 7 more pounds of weed -- but arrested another man in connection with that.

You can see cops walking Green-Beckham out of the home and escorting him into a waiting cop car.

FYI, 25-year-old DGB is listed at 6'5" and 215 pounds ... so, it's pretty easy to spot him in the video.

He was later taken to a nearby police station where he was booked and posed for a mug shot.

Green-Beckham had a TON of potential as a football player -- which is why he was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft ... but off the field issues torpedoed his career.