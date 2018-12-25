Cris Cyborg Routinely Beats Up Men At Gym, Says Coach Jason Parillo

Cris Cyborg Routinely Beats Up Men ... Says Coach Jason Parillo

Female UFC badass Cris Cyborg ﻿beats up grown fighting men ... so says her famous striking coach Jason Parillo ... who tells us Justino is an equal opportunity ass kicker.

Cyborg is no doubt one of the scariest women in combat sports history ... but when we talked to Parillo recently in L.A., he says that term should be persons because Cyborg gives it to guys all the time.

"When we're sparring, she can definitely compete with a lot of guys out there." Parillo says ... "She puts it on men. She busts them up."

Cris has a massive fight comin' up against Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 in Las Vegas later this month.

Until then, look out guys.