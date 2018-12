Sports Stars Rock Their Best Santa Outfits ... For Christmas!!!

Ever wonder what Santa Claus would look like if he were 6-foot-11, 269 pounds and a superstar basketball player??

Great ... 'cause Boogie Cousins threw on his best Santa outfit recently -- and we've got the pic!!!

The Warriors superstar looks great as St. Nick ... but he ain't the only one that's done his best Kris Kringle impression in the past.

Take a look at how dudes like Rob Gronkowski, Shaq, Steph Curry, Cam Newton and Tom Brady have gotten their Santa on over the years!!!!