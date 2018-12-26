Shocking Video of Racial Profiling in New York City Apartment Bldg

Shocking Video Racial Profiling in NYC Apartment Bldg

This is the latest and one of the most shocking videos capturing racial profiling ... this time in a New York City Apartment building.

Chika Okafor was in the lobby of his Upper East Side apartment building last week, waiting with a friend for an Uber, when another tenant went on the attack, suggesting they were up to no good.

Okafor, a producer for Bleacher Report, explained he lived in the building, but the white tenant wasn't buying it, claiming he'd lived in the building for 27 years and had never seen Okafor before.

The 29-year-old Okafor said he'd lived there for a year, but the white tenant wanted proof, and demanded to know his unit number.

It's hard to watch ... the white tenant proclaims he can be as cool as Okafor as he ramps up the attack.

It's the latest in a series of really awful incidents in which black men, women and children are clearly verbally attacked by various white people.