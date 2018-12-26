Demi Lovato Celebrates Xmas With Family

Demi Lovato Celebrates Christmas with Family

Demi Lovato was in the holiday spirit on Xmas day, celebrating with friends and family.

Demi looked relaxed and content as she snuggled with her dog. Demi had a special ornament made with the face of her dog, Buddy, who was killed in 2015 by a coyote.

She scored a few cool gifts for Xmas, including some Hermes mugs.

Lovato is back in the game after spending time in rehab, following a near-fatal overdose back in July. She posted this recently ... "Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today."