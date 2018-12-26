James Harden Happy Holidays, Kids ... Buy Whatever You Want!!!

James Harden Hooked Up 70 Kids with Target Shopping Spree on Christmas Eve

He's already got the right beard, and on Christmas Eve ... James Harden went full Santa Claus and provided presents for families who could use an assist.

The NBA superstar and his charity foundation partnered with a Target in Pearland, Texas Monday and hooked up 70 Houston area kids and their families with gift cards ... and shut down the store for a personal shopping spree!

We're told each card had a couple hundred bucks on it, and the best part ... the kids had no idea they were in for this treat.

The Christmas karma must have been good for Harden too ... because, on Christmas Day, he dropped 41 points on Oklahoma City to lead his Rockets to a W.