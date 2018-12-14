James Harden PIMP ASS SHORT SUIT Swags Out Before Droppin' 50 on Lakers

James Harden Rocks Versace Snakeskin Suit Before Droppin' 50 on LeBron, Lakers

Exclusive Details

James Harden was channeling his inner Migos before takin' on LeBron and the Lakers ... showing up to the game Thursday in a full Versace snakeskin short suit -- and then he BALLED OUT!!

With the majority of his thighs out on display, Harden swagged his way into the Toyota Center in Houston and then dropped a 50 BURGER on the Lake Show.

The Rockets eventually won the game 126 to 111.

So, how much does drip like this cost? Versace tells us the faux python outfit isn't even available to the public until the start of 2019 -- the top will set ya back $7,595 ... and the pants are $3,495!!!

Harden's also in the middle of a $228 MILLION contract extension, so money is no object when it comes to fashion.

Seems the fit could be a tribute to Bron's trend-setting look from the NBA Finals last season ... when the King rocked a short suit before Game 1.

We gotta say, Harden's got the upper hand on LBJ with this one.

P.S. -- It's impossible to look at this outfit without hearing Quavo's voice saying "Versace, Versace, Versace" over and over ...