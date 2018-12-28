Model Sophia Thomalla Ditches Gavin Rossdale ... For Hot Kisses With Soccer Star

Hot Model Ditches Gavin Rossdale For Beach Kisses With Soccer Star Loris Karius

Breaking News

Gavin Rossdale's loss is clearly Loris Karius' gain ... 'cause the star goalkeeper had no problems being Sophia Thomalla's rebound in Miami on Friday!!!

The German model -- sporting a tiny green bikini and a pair of Daisy Dukes -- paraded around South Beach with the soccer superstar ... leaning in for kisses and cuddles.

It's interesting ... 'cause Thomalla and Rossdale were just seen out together in Los Angeles a few weeks ago -- but looks like the smokin' hot model is moving on.

As for Karius -- he's been known for dating PLENTY of attractive women -- and doesn't seem to mind one bit that Sophia's so fresh off a breakup.

BTW ... this ain't anything new for Rossdale -- Gwen Stefani got with Blake Shelton shortly after officially breaking everything off with him.

Which begs the question -- is it REALLY better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all???