Diane Warren Says Tlaib's Right, Impeach that Motherf***** Donald Trump!!!

Diane Warren Tlaib's Right about Trump Impeach that Motherf*****!!!

Diane Warren is a big, a huge fan of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for her Donald Trump battle cry, "Impeach the motherf*****!"

We got the legendary songwriter Saturday night at an art exhibition at the Art of Elysium in Los Angeles ... and she couldn't have been more hyped up about Tlaib's comment.

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming



“We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

Although some Dems and others have criticized Tlaib for her tone, Diane thinks Tlaib's words are more than fair game ... after Trump cracked jokes about grabbing women by the p***y.

You gotta hear Diane ... she's been down in the dumps over Trump for the last 2 years, but with the Democrats now controlling the House, it sounds like she sees it as a new dawn.

Maybe a new song, Diane?