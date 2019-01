Justin and Hailey Bieber House Hunting ... Is This One Big Enough?!?

Justin and Hailey Bieber House Hunt in Encino, Check Out Massive Property

Justin and Hailey Bieber are still looking to become L.A. homeowners ... because they just checked out a massive property that's definitely large enough to start their new family.

The newlyweds were seen leaving this Encino mansion Tuesday afternoon, and it doesn't look like a second straight day of house hunting is stressing them out.

Justin and Hailey checked out a sprawling estate in the Royal Oaks section of Encino ... and the deets are pretty wild. It's 12,500 square feet of luxury sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac, and the 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom home is being listed for a cool $13 million!

Yeah, that's a hefty price tag ... but JB is already renting a place in the valley for $100k/month, so he can definitely afford it.

Sounds like this new place has plenty of space for their furry new family addition to roam around.