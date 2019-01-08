Justin and Hailey Bieber House Hunting ... Is This One Big Enough?!?

Justin and Hailey Bieber House Hunt in Encino, Check Out Massive Property

Justin and Hailey Bieber ﻿are still looking to become L.A. homeowners ... because they just checked out a massive property that's definitely large enough to start their new family.

The newlyweds were seen leaving this Encino mansion Tuesday afternoon, and it doesn't look like a second straight day of house hunting is stressing them out.

Justin and Hailey checked out a sprawling estate in the Royal Oaks section of Encino ... and the deets are pretty wild. It's 12,500 square feet of luxury sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac, and the 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom home is being listed for a cool $13 million!

Yeah, that's a hefty price tag ... but JB is already renting a place in the valley for $100k/month, so he can definitely afford it.

Sounds like this new place has plenty of space for their furry new family addition to roam around.