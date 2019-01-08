Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Clemson Win Could End Govt. Shutdown

Sen. Lindsey Graham Clemson Win Could End Govt. Shutdown

Sen. Lindsey Graham is in such a good mood after his home state Clemson Tigers won the national championship ... he's inviting Democrats to call him up to make a deal to end the shutdown!

In fact, the Senator from South Carolina says he's INSPIRED by the Tigers -- saying the way they came together as a team is a lesson for Congress on the whole.

"Remember that to be successful you have to be a team .. and so, I'm gonna take that attitude about trying to bring the Congress together."

Graham says he's still gung-ho about finding a way to fund the border wall -- and it seems he's willing to work with Democrats when it comes to the Dream Act.

"There's a deal to be had ... secure that border with a wall component, help the Dream Act population [and others] who have been here for decades who are about to lose their legal status and do some legal reforms and call it a day."

"There's a deal to be had so let's go get it ... and after the football game, I'm in a good mood, so if you're a Democrat, give me a call."

The government shutdown is in its 18th day -- so, hopefully someone takes Graham up on his offer!