D.L. Hughley Says Listening to R. Kelly's Music Now is a 'Tough Call'

D.L. Hughley ﻿is clearly struggling with the idea of muting R. Kelly ... because he likes Kelly's music, but can't look past the actions of someone he calls a "talented pedophile."

We got D.L. Wednesday at LAX and he has a hard time saying he's never going to listen to R. Kelly's music again. He admits it's a "tough call." That said, he quickly adds he won't be buying any more of Kelly's work.

As for "Surviving R. Kelly" ... D.L. says no one should be shocked by the Lifetime series, considering most people already knew about the allegations surrounding the R&B star.

Still, if nothing else, he knows the docuseries has created an inner struggle for some people who've loved Kelly's catalog of hits. He's got some advice for those people. Just watch ... for D.L., it comes down to one word.